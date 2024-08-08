Windsor Youth Centre’s 'Hour of Hope' campaign hopes to support homeless youth

With ever rising summer temperatures, the need for a safe, cool place to seek support is critical – and Windsor Youth Centre (WYC), a program of The Downtown Mission Windsor has launched its ‘Hour of Hope’ campaign.

The campaign aims to provide support and services to at-risk and homeless young people.

"The Windsor Youth Centre has been a sanctuary for me when I'm feeling sad and alone. It's a place where I find comfort, support, and a sense of belonging" said Timothy, a youth who benefits from the WYC's services.

Funds raised will help support operations at the WYC, as well as providing hot meals and essential services for the youth that it serves. Each hundred-dollar contribution supports one hour of operation at the centre – helping to offset rising costs, and ever-increasing demand.

"In the years that I've attended the WYC, they've helped me with jobs, housing, food, and more. The WYC is my go-to place when I need a distraction." shared Rachel E., another youth impacted by the centre.

The centre relies heavily on fundraising, with no government funding.

“With an average of 252 youth accessing our services monthly, it is evident there is a need. Many youth don't feel comfortable accessing adult services. They need a space for them to be able to access their most basic and immediate needs as well as receive support and assistance with system navigation. For many of our youth, we are the only space they feel comfortable attending, which is why it is so important we ensure this space continues to be available for our most vulnerable," said Ashley M., Manager of Youth Services at the Windsor Youth Centre.

The campaign initially launched on July 13, and will continue throughout the rest of the summer.

Community members can support the campaign by donating either in person at the office located at 1247 Wyandotte Street East or online through this link.