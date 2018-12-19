

A Windsor woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for forcible confinement.

Melissa Luyten pleaded guilty Wednesday in superior court, in a case where four others are still awaiting a trial and another is already behind bars serving a sentence.

The sentences stem from a 2016 murder in Windsor.

On Oct. 19, 2016 a man was found inside an apartment here on Mill Street. Police say his hands were bound, he was beaten and stabbed multiple times.

Police say the 26-year-old had been lured to a parking lot on Howard Avenue before he was abducted and taken to this apartment.

The victim, who still has not been identified by police, died eight days later in hospital.

On Wednesday in superior court, Luyten, 34, pleaded guilty to forcible confinement. A publication ban prevents CTV News from reporting on the evidence in the case, but we can report she has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A second suspect, 69-year-old Walter Smith previously pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. He was sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison and 12 months of probation.

Four other people are awaiting trial for kidnapping, forcible confinement and murder.

Dustin Schuh, 27, was arrested in London in November of 2016.

In March of 2017, brothers Erick and Dennis Bercian were arrested in Windsor.

Daniel Shaw, 38, wasn't arrested by police until 11 months after the murder in November of 2017.

Their trial is scheduled for March of 2019.