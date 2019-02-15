

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Windsor woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after being charged with dozens of weapon and drug offences.

Brooklyn Slade pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded handgun and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

She was arrested on June 18, 2017 after the OPP pulled her over for speeding on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Slade was then charged with 14 offences including identify theft and possession of illegal drugs and guns.

Friday in Superior Court, Slade was sentenced to four years in prison.

Crown attorney George Spartinos tells CTV News she can’t start serving the sentence for two years because she is currently in jail in Halton for a different offence.