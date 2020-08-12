WINDSOR, ONT. -- With Windsor now in Stage 3, officials say they are confident a “safe and transparent” election process be held and have set a date for the Ward 7-by election.

The Ward 7 by-election will be held Monday, Oct. 5 with advanced voting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Wednesday, Sept. 30, Thursday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 3.

“Our primary concern is the safety of residents, voters in Ward 7, candidates and election workers,” said City Clerk Valerie Critchley. “It takes a large team of people and a large amount of coordination to put any election together, and one with COVID-19 considerations makes it even more difficult, but over the coming weeks we will ensure all necessary precautions and protocols are put in place and communicated to the community.”

The Ward 7 councillor seat became available after former councillor Irek Kusmierczyk was elected member of parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh. The by-election had been set for April before the COVID-19 pandemic moved plans.

Voting for the by-election will be in-person at the WFCU Centre with COVID-19 protocols in place. The City Clerk is working closely with the City of Windsor Health and Safety Department and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to ensure all public health regulations are being followed.

The nomination period ended Friday, March 13 and the city says there will be no consideration given to new candidates. There are currently 12 people in the running for the Ward 7 seat.