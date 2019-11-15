A Windsor construction worker who died in a work-related incident in Welland this week has been identified.

Curtis Jay Appleyard, 44, was killed by falling concrete construction material at a worksite in Welland in the area of King Street and Second Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2019, according to Niagara Regional Police and the Ministry of Labour.

Police say he was found in critical condition and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Niagara police.

“Curtis was a wonderful soul with his bubbly eyes, big smile and his genuine hugs,” reads Appleyard’s obituary, which was posted by Families First. “His quick wit, confident manner, tenacious spirit and ability to make connections will be forever held in our hearts.”

The Ministry of Labour tells CTV Windsor the name of the employer is Perth County Fabrication and the constructor is Brouwer Construction. “A ministry inspector has been assigned and issued one requirement to Brouwer Construction,” says Janet Deline, an MOL spokesperson. “Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the worker who passed away. Our investigation remains ongoing.”

Detail regarding Appleyard’s funeral and visitation

The visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Families First on Lauzon Road. Visitation will continue Monday Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at noon.