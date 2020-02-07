WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s jobless rate is the highest in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.

In the Rose City, the unemployment rate climbed to 8.3 per cent in January. It was 7.6 per cent in the last month of 2019.

In Ontario, employment increased by 15,900 jobs in January.

The unemployment rate in the country has dropped slightly to 5.5 per cent. Across the country, 34,500 jobs were added to the Canadian economy.