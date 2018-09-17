

CTV Windsor





A Windsor teen, viciously beaten in an alleged unprovoked attack last week, is now back home.

Police say Jayden Trudell was walking with his cousin from W.F. Herman Academy to a nearby restaurant when he was approached by a group of boys, struck in the head and then picked up and body slammed to the ground.

The 14-year-old Trudell has trained as a boxer for the past two years and was told by his family to always walk away from a fight.

Trudell is still suffering from a concussion, and doctors say they hope his fractured skull will heal in the next four to six weeks.

His grandfather, Kevin Trudell, tells CTV News there is hope the hearing in his left ear will also come back, but it will be a long road to recovery.

The assault was captured on video and has caused outrage in the community.

Two teenage boys from Windsor face charges of aggravated assault and assault.

Due to the fact that both suspects are young offenders, they cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.