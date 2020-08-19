WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Symphony Orchestra has released its plans for 12 digital concerts.

Music director Maestro Robert Franz says each concert in the “Re-Imagine 2020” series will be about 40 minutes in length.

Concerts can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet, computer or smart television.

There will be interviews with featured composers and guest artists.

The WSO will start recording the concerts next month.

The first virtual concert will be available Sunday, Oct. 3.