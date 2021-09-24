WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fans haven’t cheered for the Windsor Spitfires in person since March of 2019.

“We look forward to welcoming them to the building for the first time in a long time” said Steve Horne, director of business development.

The Spits invited their season ticket holders to choose between attending this Sunday’s game against Hamilton or next Sunday’s game against Oshawa.

For those lucky enough to have a ticket you’ll need proof of vaccination and government ID when you arrive at the gate.

Fans won’t be relegated to their seats but are encouraged to be mindful of physical distancing when moving walking through the arena.

“Our ushers are encouraged to make sure there aren’t gathering areas and we’re not setting up specific stuff that makes it easy to gather in areas as well,” Horne said.

As of right now the Spits are only allowing a 1,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game.

However, there was a big boost for fans hoping to get to a game this fall. The province announced an increase to capacity limits starting Saturday morning at 12:01am.

With proof of vaccination, indoor sporting events, event spaces like banquet halls, conference and convention centres, concerts, theatre, cinema and racing venues can have up to 50 per cent capacity or 10,000 people, whichever is less.

“Although several of our indicators are stable and our vaccination rates are among the highest in the world we must all remain vigilant and continue following public health measures and advice,” said Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieren Moore.

In a statement released shortly after the province’s announcement, the Ontario Hockey League outlined their plan to increase fan capacity to 50 per cent of each team’s allowed capacity starting Saturday.

The Spitfires will stick with the status quo this weekend and re-evaluate their capacity level Monday.