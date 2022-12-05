Windsor Spitfires assistant coach transported to hospital following medical emergency during practice

The Windsor Spitfires are sending thoughts and prayers to the team’s assistant coach after he experienced a medical emergency.

General manager Bill Bowler issued a statement on Twitter saying the Spits’ assistant coach, Andy Delmore, had an emergency during practice Monday afternoon.

The Windsor Spitfire’s medical team attended immediately, and Delmore was transported to hospital in stable condition where he will undergo testing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Andy and his family at this time,” the statement said.