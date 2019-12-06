Windsor schools to stay open despite another walkoff planned in Toronto
TORONTO -- The union representing Ontario's public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day strike on Dec. 11.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says the job action will impact only schools in Toronto and several other regions.
President of OSSTF District 9 Erin Roy says Windsor-Essex schools will remain open, but there will be information pickets in solidarity on Dec. 11 before classes.
Earlier this week, the union held a one-day strike that closed all high schools -- and some elementary schools -- across the province.
All Windsor-Essex public schools were closed during the first walkoff on Dec 4.
High school teachers are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.
But the Progressive Conservative government says the key issue at the bargaining table is compensation
The province has offered a one-per-cent annual wage increase, but the union is seeking around two per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019. With files from CTV Windsor.