TORONTO -- The union representing Ontario's public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day strike on Dec. 11.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says the job action will impact only schools in Toronto and several other regions.

President of OSSTF District 9 Erin Roy says Windsor-Essex schools will remain open, but there will be information pickets in solidarity on Dec. 11 before classes.

Earlier this week, the union held a one-day strike that closed all high schools -- and some elementary schools -- across the province.

All Windsor-Essex public schools were closed during the first walkoff on Dec 4.

High school teachers are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

But the Progressive Conservative government says the key issue at the bargaining table is compensation

The province has offered a one-per-cent annual wage increase, but the union is seeking around two per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019. With files from CTV Windsor.