Fentanyl and cocaine seized in Chatham bust
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:28AM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police charged two people after seizing fentanyl and cocaine from a Chatham home.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a search warrant at a home on St. George Street Tuesday night.
The search resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine.
A 28-year-old Chatham woman was charged with drug possession. She was released pending a future court date of Aug. 20.
A 41-year-old Chatham man was charged with drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 20.