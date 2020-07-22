WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police charged two people after seizing fentanyl and cocaine from a Chatham home.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a search warrant at a home on St. George Street Tuesday night.

The search resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine.

A 28-year-old Chatham woman was charged with drug possession. She was released pending a future court date of Aug. 20.

A 41-year-old Chatham man was charged with drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 20.