WINDSOR, ONT. -- South Walkerville residents are planning to show their appreciation for Windsor Regional Hospital workers by hosting a community cheer.

It’s planned for Friday at 3 p.m. during shift change.

“This just gives us an opportunity to say we love you, we appreciate you, and most importantly thank you,” says Jill Moysiuk, south Walkerville resident and event co-ordinator.

Living in the neighborhood adjacent to the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital, Moysiuk says she see nurses and frontline workers walk to the work each day to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeing them now you want to pour extra love and support to them,” says Moysiuk.

“We want to give them an extra hug as they walk by but obviously that’s not possible right now.”

Inspired by similar movements across the world, Moysiuk is inviting all south Walkerville residents to cheer and applaud health care workers from their porch and windows.

Pure gratitude, respect and encouragements for all medical staff taking care of our family, friends and colleagues today. #onapplaudit #COVID19Paris �� pic.twitter.com/Qm51G92dvn — Léa Richard (@Elpmr) March 17, 2020

Moysiuk says there are about 30 to 50 families interested right now, but is putting the call out to more. The cheer will be recorded as an appreciation video that will later be sent to the Windsor Regional Hospital staff on behalf of all residents of Windsor.

Those interested are invited to join the community Facebook page for more details.