WINDSOR, ONT. -- While sipping her coffee, a 75-year-old Windsor retiree scratched her lotto ticket — discovering she would be $100,000 richer.

Dusanka Andjelkovic “checked each box closely” on her Instant Bingo Doubler ticket then had her husband double check the card

“We never thought this would happen to us,” she said while picking up her cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The couple took the ticket to a retailer to verify their win.

“We were shaking and wondering if this was possible,” Angjelkovic said. “We saw the Big Winner message on the Ticket Checker, and then my husband put on his glasses and scanned it again,” she laughed. “Then we decided that it must be true.”

In the near future Andjelkovic said she’d like to buy a new vehicle.

“We have hundreds of things we’d like to do, but we’ll be smart and make decisions when the time is right,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at UPI — Stop 42 on County Road 42 in Windsor.

“This is wonderful. We’re exhausted from excitement.”