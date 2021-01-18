WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Windsor woman has been charged after a robbery in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP officers were called to a business in the 500 Block of Manning Road for a robbery on Friday around 6:25 p.m.

Police say the lone suspect produced an “edged weapon” before fleeing the scene, but there were no injuries.

A short time later, a suspect matching the description was located by patrol officers and arrested for robbery.

As a result, Meagan Subotin, 29, of Windsor, has been charged with robbery and failing to comply with probation (three counts). The accused is scheduled to appear in Windsor Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.