Windsor rescue group founder pleads guilty to animal neglect charges
A Windsor rescue group founder has pled guilty to animal neglect charges related to the care of several dogs.
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society released details of the case on Tuesday.
In June and July 2019, humane society animal protection officers laid multiple provincial animal neglect charges against Caitlind Levesque in relation to the neglect of multiple dogs under her care as founder and president of Royals Animal Rescue Service.
On April 8, 2022, Levesque pled guilty to failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention for a dog, two charges of failing to comply with an order, and failing to provide nine dogs with adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions and ventilation.
All charges were laid under the former Ontario SPCA Act.
As part of the guilty plea, Levesque will be banned from owning any dogs except for one family pet for two years. Animal welfare inspectors will be permitted to inspect the dog to ensure their care and welfare.
She will be required to pay restitution of $1000, and all the remaining dogs that were removed during the investigation have been surrendered to the WECHS.
“All of the removed dogs will be adopted by their long-term WECHS foster families,” said a news release form the humane society.
In January 2020, the provincial government took over responsibility for animal welfare law enforcement in Ontario with the passage of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.
Wearing a mask on planes, trains still required in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking is still required on public transportation, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Their teenage children died by suicide. Now these families want to hold social media companies accountable
A growing number of families have filed recent wrongful death lawsuits against some of the big social media companies, claiming their platforms played a significant role in their teenagers' decisions to end their lives.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland Tuesday, assaulting cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what both sides described as a new phase of the war.
Largest earthquake in history happened in Chile 3,800 years ago, study finds
A new study has found evidence that the largest earthquake in history may have been a 9.5 magnitude quake in Chile that took place 3,800 years ago.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's hopeless performance on environment is not unique
We have a prime minister who, now in his seventh year in office, has been a total failure when it comes to meeting our international obligations to fight climate change. He knows the secret handshake, attends international conferences, says all the right things, then approves mammoth new petroleum projects like the Bay du Nord offshore oil scheme, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Beekeepers in Canada face losses of up to 90 per cent amid spread of parasitic mites
As beekeepers in Canada prepare to open their hives for the spring, some are finding high mortality rates among their bees as a parasitic mite wreaks havoc across hives.
Kitchener
-
Staffing shortages force another temporary closure at hospital emergency department in town of St. Marys
Faced with COVID-19-related staffing shortages, St. Mary’s General Hospital in the town of St. Marys is closing its emergency department overnight again this week. This is the second such closure at the hospital in less than two weeks.
-
Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other communities across southern Ontario can expect strong winds on Tuesday.
-
'Mr. B made school the best': Alma community shares memories of teacher killed in crash
Parents at Alma Public School are remembering the life of teacher Robert Bachuk.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
The roller coaster weather continues in the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized by London police
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs has been seized by London police.
-
OPP 'amazed' there were no fatalities after a fiery crash
A fiery crash on Highway 401 near Union Road that snarled traffic late Monday afternoon as a spring snowstorm swept across southwestern Ontario.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man's death ruled homicide after body found in Bradford canal: police
A man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was pulled from the canal in Bradford.
-
More snow in the forecast for Simcoe County
The winter travel advisory in Simcoe County has been lifted, but the snow could continue to fall in the region on Tuesday.
-
One person in hospital with serious injuries after Orangeville stabbing
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a Monday morning stabbing in Orangeville.
Northern Ontario
-
Spring snowstorm hits southern Ontario causes messy conditions for drivers
A spring storm hit Southern Ontario Monday evening, bringing with it nearly eight centimetres of snow and causing messy conditions on the roads.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man's death ruled homicide after body found in Bradford canal: police
A man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was pulled from the canal in Bradford.
-
Manitoulin Island business owner helping Ukrainian families come to Canada
A motel owner on Manitoulin Island is working to help refugees from Ukraine settle and work in Canada.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital Foundation launches $500 million fundraiser for new Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is launching an ambitious fundraising campaign, seeking $500 million to help build the new Civic Campus and improve health care in the city.
-
Three dead in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead following a crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. Monday night.
-
Report of collapsed building in Stittsville turns out to be false alarm
Ottawa fire officials say a call for a technical rescue due to a possible collapsed building ended with no collapse and no injuries.
Toronto
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,486, ICU admissions increase to 206
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario have increased to 1,486 as the number of patients in the ICU with the virus grows to 206.
-
The Arkells helped plan a surprise on-stage proposal for this Ontario couple
An Ontario couple got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when Canadian rock group The Arkells helped them execute a surprise proposal during a concert in Oshawa. Ont. on Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Slippery roads, power outages as spring snowfall hits Greater Montreal
Montrealers can expect some slippery driving conditions Tuesday due to late-season snowfall bringing heavy, wet snow to the city.
-
Suspect in Quebec City sword attacks back in court after jurors test positive for COVID-19
The suspect in the Quebec City sword attacks is back in court after a five-day break due to at least two jurors testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Quebec announces $500 round-trip airfare for regional travel
Travellers to Quebec's regions will not have to pay more than $500 for round-trip airfare starting June 1.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Looking to buy a home? Keep trying because the Maritime market could get worse, says one real estate agent
Spring is usually the time sellers get their homes ready, and buyers start their hunt – but the Maritimes are seeing a challenging housing market, with a low inventory driving prices even higher.
-
Mattea Roach wins 10th Jeopardy! match, total winnings rise to US$227K
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 10th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Monday night, bringing her total winnings to US$227,601.
Winnipeg
-
Hospitals across Canada seeing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month. Latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose about 18 per cent across Canada between April 4 and April 11.
-
Serious incident in Winnipeg's West End leaves man in critical condition
One man is in critical condition following what Winnipeg police are describing as a “serious incident” in the city’s West End.
-
March home sales down from last year, up from pre-pandemic levels: MREA
March home sales in Manitoba just missed breaking the record set a year ago, but continue to far outpace pre-pandemic levels, according to the Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA).
Calgary
-
Man in serious condition after shooting in southeast neighbourhood
A man is in stable but serious condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary drug dealer's release from jail short lived after police search home
A Calgarian faces 18 new charges after police searched a home for drugs a short time after police say the known criminal was released from jail.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain moreso than flurries expected to fall in Calgary
Rain likely to fall in Calgary throughout the day.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Classic spring snowstorm
Although we've had a bit of light snow in Edmonton this month, we haven't had a big snow storm hit the city. That looks like it'll change over the next 24 hours.
-
Canada sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.
-
Natural gas leak in Strathcona County source of rotten egg smell
Firefighters are responding to a natural gas leak in Strathcona County that is creating a rotten egg smell in parts of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Canadian classic rock guitarist Jerry Doucette, 70, dies in B.C.
Canadian classic rock guitarist and song writer Jerry Doucette died in hospice Monday, a statement from a family friend confirmed.
-
Residents displaced by Gastown fire move into new housing, Winters Hotel to be demolished
Dozens of people who lost everything in last week’s devastating fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood are finally getting a new place to call home Tuesday.
-
B.C. cherry farmers using helicopters to push warm air over crops amid cold temperatures
Some cherry farmers in British Columbia are using helicopters to push warm air over the trees as unseasonably cool temperatures threaten this year's cherry crop even before the fruit has formed.