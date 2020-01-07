WINDSOR -- Windsor Regional Hospital is dealing with higher emergency room volumes.

Hospital officials say the surge in patients is for not just for the flu, but general respiratory illnesses as well.

Chief of staff Dr. Wassim Aaad says flu season generally starts in October, but has been delayed this year due to mild weather.

Saad goes on to say there hasn't been an increase in the amount of admissions, so bed spacing is currently quiet comfortable.

He also notes it's not too late to get the flu shot.

Saad tells CTV News should you get the flu and want to avoid longer than usual wait times in the E.R, visit your family doctor or a clinic, unless you have sustained fever, extreme shortness of breath or chest pain.

“It may not be in your best interest because it's a prolonged wait in the emergency room,” says Saad. “You may contract an illness from somebody waiting in the waiting room who may be sicker than you and you may spread what you have to others in the emergency room as well.”