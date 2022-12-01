Windsor region avoids weather advisories

Windsor-Essex is in for a pretty seasonal day on Thursday before clouds and showers roll in for the end of the week and into the weekend.

The region has also escaped a number of weather advisories that are covering areas into London-Middlesex and Huron-Perth.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. High 8.

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 9.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.