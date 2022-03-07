Windsor ranks number 12 in Canada's top 25 cities for bed bugs

Windsor has ranked number 12 on Orkin Canada’s list of the Top 25 bed bug cities in Canada.

Windsor moved up quite a bit on the list compared to 2020 where the city ranked 21st of 25 as the worst cities for bed bugs.

Toronto has been ranked as the top worst city for bed bugs in Canada the second year in a row.

Orkin says the rankings are based on the number of commercial and bed bug treatments performed in Canada by the country’s largest pest control provider from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Rounding out the top five worst cities for bed bugs is Sudbury in second, Vancouver in third, St. John’s in fourth and Oshawa in fifth.

Orkin says bed bugs are “extremely efficient hitch hikers.”

“They can move easily across a room and climb onto luggage or anything left on a bed in just one night,” a news release from Orkin Canada says.

The pest control company suggests the following methods to reduce the chances of bringing home the pesky “hitch hikers” from your next travel:

Do not put your clothing or luggage directly on the bed. If bed bugs are present in the bed, they can climb into bags, suitcases or any laundry left on the bed.

Use metal luggage racks at all times. Bed bugs cannot easily climb metal surfaces, so they make an ideal overnight spot for your suitcase. Keep the rack away from the walls and any wooden furniture.

Use small plastic bags to pack clothing, shoes and other personal items. This will help prevent any bed bugs that climb into your suitcase from getting into your house with your clothing. Bed bugs can also hide in books, cloth toiletry kits and other non-metal personal items.

Hotels aren’t the only bed bug travel threats. Bed bugs thrive in dark, cool places with long-term access to humans. They can also be found on airplane and train seats, buses or in rental cars. It’s rare but it is possible to pick up bed bugs in places like these.

The worst cities in Canada for bed bugs (Orkin Canada)