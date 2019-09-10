

CTV Windsor





Organizers of a Windsor pot cruise say it has been cancelled after receiving a notification from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Health unit officials say activities tied to the cannabis cruise may not comply with the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

Jessilin Deschamps of Windsor River Cruises and Border City Entertainment says they were notified of the potential for violations of the act should patrons engage in the smoking of tobacco or cannabis, or the vaping of “any substance” while on board.

Deschamps tells CTV News the cruise has been cancelled indefinitely and ticket holders will be notified.

The first sold out sailing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and a second cruise was planned for Sept. 26.

The health unit is responsible for the local enforcement activities associated with the provincial SFOA, 2017 which is intended to protect employees and individuals from exposure to second-hand tobacco and cannabis smoke and vapour by identifying spaces where products can and cannot be smoked in public settings.

Health unit officials say individuals should be informed that the upcoming cannabis cruise falls under sections of the SFOA, 2017 pertaining to the smoking or vaping of cannabis in an enclosed workplace, enclosed public place, as well as on a bar or restaurant patio.

In addition, the consumption (including smoking, vaping, or eating) of cannabis on a vehicle or boat that is being driven or at risk of being put into motion, is prohibited under the Act.

Violations under the SFOA, 2017 carry a minimum fine of $305 for the first offence and can be applied to the patron or the organizers of the event.

For more information on places where cannabis can and cannot be consumed visit Ontario’s website for smoking or vaping at: https://www.ontario.ca/page/where-you-cant-smoke-or-vape-ontario.

The health unit encourages event organizers to contact the health unit when planning or finalizing an event to ensure they are aware of pertinent legislation and are able to address any issues that might interfere with compliance of provincial legislation.