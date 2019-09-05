A cannabis cruise is coming to Windsor.

Windsor River Cruises and Border City Entertainment are holding a cannabis cruise on the Detroit River.

The first sailing is scheduled for Sept. 20 but organizers say the cruise sold out in two days.

So a second cruise is being planned for Sept. 26.

Jessilin Deschamps of Windsor River Cruises says they want to create an accepting community event that celebrates cannabis.

People who go on the three-hour cruise will not be able to buy any marijuana, CBD or THC products but attendees can bring their own cannabis.

People must also be 19 or older to purchase tickets.

The Windsor Port Authority says the vessel has met all marine inspection requirements with Transport Canada and is being operated by a certified captain.