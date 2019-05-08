

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Port Authority is vowing to enhance their role in the community.

A new logo was unveiled Wednesday morning at Sterling Fuels.

Port Windsor is actually the third largest port in Ontario and receives more than 600 ships a year, delivering roughly five tonnes of goods across the Great Lakes Region and into Europe.

Officials are hopeful that the new makeover will lead to a new energy and direction to create an integrated international transportation hub.

President and CEO Steve Salmons says this region is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the busiest trade corridor in all of Canada.