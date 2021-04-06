WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle collision that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The traffic unit is investigating the crash from Tuesday, March 23. Patrol officers attended the 4100 block of Ojibway Parkway at 2:45 p.m. for a report of the collision.

Police say when officers arrived they observed a red Pontiac Montana van with extensive damage from hitting a pole. A lone man was found inside the van.

Emergency services personnel were on scene and were able to get the man out of the vehicle. He was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The traffic unit attended and completed an accident reconstruction of the scene.

Police continue to investigate and officers are looking to talk with anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone driving in the area around the time with a dashcam who may have footage is also asked to look for potential evidence.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com