WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service was recognized with an appreciation plaque for their ongoing crime prevention efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens presented the plaque Wednesday coinciding with Crime Prevention Week which runs from Sunday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Nov. 7.

“Windsor’s police officers, as well as Police Service staff, are the frontline heroes tasked with helping the widest array of residents in need,” said Mayor Dilkens. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light different needs and even new dangers, and we truly appreciate the dedication and sacrifice of our police service.”

A news release from the City of Windsor says the week is an opportunity for residents and police to address what they can do to keep their families, neighbourhoods, schools and workplaces safe as many crimes are preventable.

“The most effective way to reduce crime is by preventing it from happening in the first place,” Windsor police chief Pamela Mizuno said. “The pandemic has presented a unique set of challenges and circumstances when it comes to the types of crimes we are working to prevent.”

She said in addition to regular police response, WPS has adapted their online and virtual communications, increased patrols in vulnerable areas and has used social media campaigns to highlight some crime prevention strategies.

“Regardless of the global challenges, the Windsor Police Service remains committed to continuing to foster and develop initiatives that work to improve quality of life for all, with community safety being our number one priority,” Mizuno said.