WINDSOR, ONT. -- The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex has warned that the region is at risk for moving into a lockdown as the COVID-19 cases and outbreaks increase.

Dr.Wajid Ahmed said last week he wanted to see the results of the ‘Red-Control’ tier of the provincial shutdown framework.

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit reported 57 new cases on Tuesday and 66 new cases on Monday. As the virus continues to spread, many residents and business owners are wondering if lockdown is next.

The province’s framework doesn’t give specific criteria for a move from red to lockdown, but areas being monitored are test positivity rate, increasing outbreaks among vulnerable populations and the risk of the hospital or ICU capacity being overwhelmed.

Since revealing the framework on Nov. 3, Ontario Premier Doug Ford usually announces any changes for regions on Fridays, with the new status taking effect the following Monday.

What does a lockdown mean?

Organized indoor events or gatherings would be banned, except for with people who live in the same household. Virtual and drive-in gatherings would still be permitted.

A maximum of 10 people would be able to gather outside as long as they could maintain physical distancing, but Windsor residents would be encouraged to only leave their homes for essential purposes like work, groceries, exercise and medical appointments.

Restaurants would be forced to close both indoor and outdoor service, reverting back to take-out, drive-thru and delivery methods.

Facilities for indoor or outdoor sports, gyms and recreational fitness activities would be closed, with very few exceptions. Ice rinks, ski hills and snow trails would still be open with some restrictions in place.

In-store shopping at non-essential retail stores would be banned, meaning those businesses would have to go back to curbside pickup or delivery methods, as was seen in the earlier stages of the pandemic.

The same would go for stores inside malls, the province's website shows. The mall itself would be open, meaning people could come in to access food courts for takeaway, pharmacies and dentists. Malls would also be allowed to establish indoor pickup points for those who are buying from stores within.

In-person retail shopping at non-essential stores would not be allowed in malls.

There would be exceptions for supermarkets, grocery, hardware and convenience stores, alcohol vendors, pharmacies and safety stores. Those stores would have a 50 per cent capacity limit.

Garden centres and car sales would be allowed to have people indoors by appointment.

Personal care services, such as hair salons would have to close.

Casinos are also not permitted under a lockdown.

All information is based on the province's COVID-19 response framework.

With files from CTV Kitchener’s Chase Banger.