WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are warning the public after a man says he was robbed of his necklace after being asked for directions at the side of the road.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Turner Road for a report of a theft that just occurred on Sunday around 3:45 p.m.

Police say they spoke to a man in his 70's who stated that he saw a dark-coloured vehicle pull up at the side of the road.

The female passenger called out to him asking for directions. During the exchange the female allegedly pulled the victim close and exchanged his necklace for a cheaper necklace. The female passenger then let go of the victim and the vehicle quickly left the scene.

The woman is described as white, early 40s, with brown hair, bad teeth and spoke with a European accent.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white man, early 40s, with short brown hair.

Police say there was also a teen girl in the back seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.