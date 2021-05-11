Advertisement
$400,000 damage to vacant house on Walker Road
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:16AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:36AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire fighters with Tecumseh Fire spent several hours putting out flames at a vacant house on Walker Road.
Officials say the fire broke out around 3:45 p.m.
Walker Road was closed in both directions between Highway 3 and South Talbot Road.
Chief Wade Bondy tells CTV News there are no injuries to report and the cause is undetermined.
Damage estimate in $400,000.