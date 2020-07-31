WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have charged a 33-year-old man with stolen plates who collided with a police cruiser.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit were active in the area of Cadillac Street and Alice Street on Thursday around 11 p.m. At this time, police say their attention was drawn to a vehicle being driven in the area without any headlights activated.

Officers positioned themselves to obtain a better look at the vehicle, and say they were able to confirm that the attached licence plates had previously been reported stolen.

Officers were able stop the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of Belleview Avenue.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle came in contact with a Windsor Police vehicle, causing minor damage and no injuries.

The suspect driver then fled the vehicle. Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was arrested without further incident.

The Windsor manis charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

Two counts of breaching previously imposed conditions

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.