WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of $18,620 worth of cocaine.

In March of 2020, the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit started the investigation surrounding the trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.

Over the course of several months, officers say they identified a suspect who they believe was using a number of different vehicles to traffic cocaine in the area.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence, as well as an identified vehicle.

On Thursday, officers found and arrested the suspect without incident.

A search warrant was then executed at a home in the 3400 block of Dougall Avenue, as well as an associated vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, officers located and seized a number of items including 186.2 grams of Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $18,620 and $19,785 in Canadian Currency.

Namir Zec, 28, is facing 11 charges, including multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime.

This case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.