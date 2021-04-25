WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reminding the community to speak with their elderly loved ones about scams after receiving multiple reports.

Police are investigating scam reports from seniors who have been conned into purchasing gift cards and providing the PIN number to scammers.

The residents are told to ignore employees’ efforts to stop purchases and tell them they are gifts.

The Windsor Police Service website offers information on common scams and how to protect yourself and loved ones from becoming a victim.