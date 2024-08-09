Windsor police hope to identify man that brandished butcher knife, stole bicycle

Windsor police are looking for help identifying a suspect that they say wielded a butcher knife, and stole a bicycle.

On June 29, just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 2900-block of Grandview Street, where officers were told that a man had walked through the area with the knife, before stealing the bike from the front of a residence and leaving on foot.

Police say that they have exhausted all leads in the investigation, and are now looking for assistance from the public to help identify the man.

He is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, with a slender build, dark hair and a mustache.

At the time he was wearing a dark blue Spitfires shirt, black shorts, a backwards red baseball hat, a green backpack, a long grey cast on his lower right leg, and white Adidas soccer shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.