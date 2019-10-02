The Windsor Police Service has officially added a new drone unit.

Police formally announced Wednesday that a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) is operational and now another tool available to help keep the community and officers safe.

Possible uses for the drone include:

-Assisting in locating missing and vulnerable persons

-Obtaining digital and aerial images to support criminal investigations

-Helping at crash scenes

-Assisting with marine emergencies

-Assisting in calls where having digital images can reduce or eliminate risks to persons; such as a bomb call, hazardous material spill, and weapons call.

Police say the addition of trained officers piloting the drone can help in these situations and may lesson or even eliminate risks associated to these types of calls for service.

Officers piloting the drone have completed extensive training and are all qualified operators. At this time, six officers are trained and qualified pilots.