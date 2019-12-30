Windsor police dog Vegas retires after 3300 service calls
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 1:18PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 30, 2019 2:17PM EST
Windsor police dog Vegas. (Courtesy policedogvegas / Twitter)
A Windsor police dog is retiring after eight loyal years.
Vegas joined the service in September of 2011.
During his career, he and his handler Sgt. Rob Wilson attended over 3300 calls for service and assisted in over 115 arrests.
Vegas was also awarded several trophies in competitions held with the United States Police Canine Association.
