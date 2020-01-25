Windsor Police continue to investigate a crash at the shores of Little River
The Windsor Police Service investigates a single-vehicle crash that saw a vehicle end up on the banks of Little River on Jan. 25, 2020. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)
Windsor Police Service continues to investigate an early morning crash that sent two people to hospital on Saturday, January 25.
A vehicle appeared to have left the road on the west side of Little River, ending up on its roof on the east bank.
AM800 News reports although non-life threatening, both of the people involved suffered serious injuries.
Police confirmed to AM800 the Traffic Unit is investigating and charges are pending.
The bridge was closed for a majority of the day Saturday as police reconstructed the scene.
— with files from CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean.