Windsor Police Service continues to investigate an early morning crash that sent two people to hospital on Saturday, January 25.

A vehicle appeared to have left the road on the west side of Little River, ending up on its roof on the east bank.

AM800 News reports although non-life threatening, both of the people involved suffered serious injuries.

Police confirmed to AM800 the Traffic Unit is investigating and charges are pending.

The bridge was closed for a majority of the day Saturday as police reconstructed the scene.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean.