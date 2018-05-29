

A Windsor police officer is being honoured for quick thinking that saved the life of a man suffering an overdose.

Constable Ceceilya Scuderi is being recognized with the Order of St. John for performing CPR in May, 2017.

Const. Scuderi was responding to a home on Lincoln Rd. When she arrived on scene, family members directed her to a ladder leading up to an attic where she found a man.

"Which I then climbed the attic and observed a couple of people doing CPR on the male," recalls Scuderi. "I cleared my surroundings and made sure everything was safe which then I checked his vitals, they were non-existent. At that time I did start CPR on the male and I waited until EMS had arrived on scene."

Scuderi was able to resuscitate the victim and he has since made a full recovery.

The presentation was made at a recent meeting of the Windsor Police Services Board.