WINDSOR -- A Windsor teen faces a laundry list of charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.

Windsor police officers responded to an alarm in the 9400 block of Tecumseh Road East on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Officers saw a silver Mercedes exit a parking lot at a high rate of speed and were unable to safely conduct a traffic stop. Police allege the suspect was “driving in a manner dangerous to public safety.”

Patrol officers later responded to the 2900 block of Grandview Street around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police were advised the vehicle had just left the area and hit three parked vehicles in the process.

Police located the stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car once again took off. Police began to pursue the vehicle to identify and arrest the driver, but terminated the chase for public safety reasons.

About 30 minutes later, the vehicle was located in the 2700 block of Rivard Avenue.

At 11:30 am, officers from the Property Crimes Unit arrested a male youth inside a residence on Grandview without incident. At that point, police say they were able to connect the teen with “several” other recently reported crimes.

He faces four counts of break and enter, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, failure to stop for police and dangerous driving.

The male suspect is a young offender and therefore cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com