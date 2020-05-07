WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no reasonable grounds to charge a Windsor police officer who punched a man during his arrest.

On October 29, 2019, a reportedly stolen SUV driven by a 40-year-old man was under surveillance by Windsor officers.

When the driver parked the SUV in a Home Depot parking lot, officers boxed it in to prevent the vehicle’s escape.

The SIU report said the man put the SUV in motion and maneuvered it back and forth several times, striking police vehicles behind and in front of him, as officers yelled at him to stop and show his hands.

An officer managed to break the driver’s door window and reached in through the shattered glass to engage the complainant, delivering a number of punches to the complainant’s head, said the report.

Officers said the man released his hold of the steering wheel following the strikes. He was then removed from the vehicle and handcuffed.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries.