WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Mosque is closing temporarily after a member who attended prayer tested positive for COVID-19, according to a social media post by the Windsor Islamic Association.

“We were just made aware that a community member who attended the Friday prayer at Windsor Mosque on November 27, 2020, has tested positive today for Covid-19,” said the post. “This person is asymptomatic and has been self-isolating along with his close contacts since he was tested.”

The place of worship is at 1320 Northwood St in Windsor.

The WIA said even though public health recommendations on social distancing, face-covering, and hand sanitizing were always enforced during the prayers, in the interest of protecting their congregation and the community at large, they will take extra precautions and close the mosque effective immediately and until further notice.

A thorough disinfection is expected to be carried out at the mosque.

“Any community member who attended the prayers in the past week is asked to monitor for symptoms and to contact the health unit for further advice if they experience symptoms,” said the association.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed didn’t have specific details about the Windsor Mosque case on Tuesday, but he said that generally the health unit tries to identify exposure sources and individuals at risk.

“In any setting if it’s a place of worship or if it’s a business setting, we tend to send our inspectors to do a good IPAC (Infection Preventionand Control) assessment to see what are their gaps, if any, that exist in their policies, screening practices or cleaning practices,” said Ahmed.