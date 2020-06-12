WINDSOR, ONT. -- Despite Windsor-Essex being excluded from stage two of the province’s reopening plan, houses of worship in the region were permitted to open Friday with new precautions in place.

With adhering to strict health guidelines, such as physical distancing, the mandatory use of face masks and hand sanitizing, mosque attendees at Friday’s prayers were happy to be back.

“We're grateful for - to God and for the circumstances to the country, the healthcare workers that you know helped us get here,” said Mirza Baig, president of the Windsor Islamic Assocation. “All of them have done a great job. And because of them - because of all of this, we're able to get back."

Some synagogues are open, while others have decided to stay closed this weekend.

Congregation Beth El is one that is keeping the doors closed, for now.

Congregation president Karen Rosen said the decision came after serious consideration by members and the Rabbi.

Virtual services will continue and the issue will be revisited in August.

Congregation Shaar Hashomayim will hold a service at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Worshippers will be asked to wear a mask, which can be taken off during prayers, as long as members are socially distancing.

Names will be taken in case tracing is requires and children will not be allowed into the building.

The Diocese of London is asking parishioners to remain patient as it works on a plan to reopen churches.

In a news release, the Bishop says more time is needed to ensure the health and safety of the faithful clergy staff and volunteers.