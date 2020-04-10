One new death, 28 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex; no new cases in Chatham-Kent
Published Friday, April 10, 2020 1:29PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 10, 2020 1:33PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Friday, including one new death.
In a news release, the woman was in her 80s who passed away Thursday after several days in hospital.
In total, eight people have died from the disease.
There have been 2,088 people tested in Windsor-Essex and 249 tests are pending.
In Chatham-Kent, officials say there are 18 total cases with a single fatality.
Across the river in Detroit, there are 6,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 275 deaths.
The Health Unit recommends the following tips for the public to curb the spread of COVID-19:
- Avoid all non-essential gatherings of any size
- Work from home if you can and stay home from other activities, whether you have symptoms or not
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 15-20 seconds or use a waterless hand sanitizer with at least 70 percent alcohol content
- Cover coughs and/or sneezes with your sleeve or cough into your elbow
- Clean high-touch areas frequently