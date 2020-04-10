LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Friday, including one new death.

In a news release, the woman was in her 80s who passed away Thursday after several days in hospital.

In total, eight people have died from the disease.

There have been 2,088 people tested in Windsor-Essex and 249 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, officials say there are 18 total cases with a single fatality.

Across the river in Detroit, there are 6,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 275 deaths.

