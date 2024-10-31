Windsor man wins $100,000 through Encore
A Windsor man has won $100,000 through Encore on a Lotto 6/49 ticket.
Mahmud Jabbar matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Sept. 25 draw.
The retiree has been playing the lottery twice a month for around five years. He said he always adds Encore to his tickets.
“I first checked my ticket on the OLG app,” said Jabbar.
“I saw the ‘big winner’ message come up on my screen and was very surprised. I couldn’t help but think, ‘is this real?’ I went to the store to have my ticket validated and once the win was confirmed, I was thrilled!”
Jabbar said when he shared the news with his wife, she was very excited, thinking of all the renovations that could now be done.
Jabbar also wants to pay off his mortgage.
The winning ticket was bought at Shoppers Drug Mart on Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.
