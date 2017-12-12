

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of a man more than two years ago.

Derek Gammon, 37, was in a Windsor court on Tuesday. He was initially charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Dan Major on Sept. 2, 2015.

The court heard that the two men were friends, and they were drinking all evening, but around 11:30 p.m. that night, they got into a fight.

Police arrived at a home on Brant Street around 12:30 a.m. to find Major on the floor of the kitchen with stab wounds to the chest and arms. Gammon was cradling his head.

Police tried to revive Major, as did EMS, but he pronounced dead. An autopsy showed Major had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

The coroner says Major suffered from "severe alcoholism", he was either incapacitated from a head injury during the fight or his alcohol content.

Defence lawyer Brian Dube says sentencing submissions will now begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.