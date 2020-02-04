WINDSOR -- A Windsor man has pleaded guilty after a hit-and-run crash on Highway 3 last June that severely injured a 20-year-old woman.

Stephen Brewster, 32, appeared in a Windsor court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Maresa Cappelli and her father Frank Cappelli were injured in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 between County Road 8 and Victoria Avenue in Essex on June 21, 2019.

Her father was treated and released from hospital, but Maresa suffered more serious injuries.

Her family and friends say the 20-year-old was in a coma for two weeks. She also suffered a broken hand, broken jaw, broken ear canal and brain swelling. She remains in hospital.

“She's got a long way to go and she's still in Hamilton General Hospital but she's coming,” says Franco Cappelli.

He only gets to see his daughter on the weekends because of work, so he says it’s been difficult. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with expenses.

“She's doing good. She's learning how to talk. She's got to learn how to walk and pretty well everything,” he says.

Justice Christine Malott ordered a pre-sentencing report to be done. Sentencing is set to take place March 26.