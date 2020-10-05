WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 44-year-old Windsor man involved in local theatre is charged with sexually assaulting two girls, stemming back to 2014.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Branch has launched a sexual assault investigation after receiving a report in September, 2020, from a female victim that alleges she was sexually assaulted by the man. The incidents were reported to have occurred in 2014.

During the investigation, police say a second female victim was also identified and reported to have been sexually assaulted in 2014 and 2015 by the same adult male.

Police say the man was in a position of trust through local theatre-related initiatives with both female victims at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

Both alleged victims were under the age of 18 years at the time of the incidents, according to police.

Police say due to the age of the victims at the time and the fact the suspect was in a position of trust and authority, Jeffery Bastien, 44, is being charged with multiple offences, including sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate and believes there is a possibility of more victims due to the fact multiple victims have already come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.