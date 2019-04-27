

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is grateful after almost losing his beloved greyhound in a vicious dog attack Friday.

Joe McParland was walking his 10-year-old greyhound Vicky and her 5-year-old sister Tessie on Ouellette Ave. near Ellis St. around 5:30pm. McParland felt a pull and turned to find a small mixed-breed Pit Bull had latched its jaws around Vicky's neck.

First he tried pulling on the dog's leash, but it wasn't enough.

"I can see blood spurting all over the place and she's yelping. I did everything in my power, I tried to kick the dog off but it was a smaller dog and it was hanging from her throat," says McParland, who then used a rush of adrenaline to finally pry the dog's jaws off her throat, getting bit in the process.

He pulled the dog away, hands bleeding, McParland held its leash while bystanders called Windsor Police Service.

McParland says a man then ran across the street claiming to be the dog's owner and initiated a physical confrontation after seeing McParland kicking his dog.

Witnesses then stepped in and helped keep the man and the dog on scene until police arrived.

Despite everything McParland doesn't want to blame a dog for being a dog. At the end of the day, the owner is responsible for letting it run after Vicky.

"The last thing I would want to see is that dog euthanized because of this, I would fight against it," he added. "I'm grateful that I was able to get the dog off my dog. I'm not happy that she suffered and is continuing to suffer from the wounds, but folks, be aware at all times of your surroundings. I just couldn't anticipate some dog running across busy traffic to attack my dog."

Windsor police confirmed the dog has been involved in multiple altercations with other animals.

McParland says it was clear by observing the dog after the attack that it didn't have an issue with people.

The Essex County Humane Society says the dog is being held in a 10-day quarantine — but the city will have the final say on what will happen moving forward.

Vicky underwent surgery Friday night and is expected to make a full recovery. McParland is out $1,500 that he likely won't recover from the attacking dog's owner.

He wanted to thank the bystanders that came to his aid and Windsor police; especially Essex-Windsor EMS staff for stabilizing Vicky until she made it in to see a vet.

"Everybody was amazing, just amazing," he says.