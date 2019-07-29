

CTV Windsor





A stabbing reported on Monday morning had police crews in Windsor rushing to the city’s west side.

Officers were first called to the scene in the 300-block of Josephine Avenue at about 7:50 a.m.

“There was screaming,” said William Johnston, a neighbour who heard cries for help as he was starting his day.

Responding officers found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. He was sent to hospital.

The injury the man suffered is described by police as life-threatening.

“I saw this lady and a guy going across my yard. They were both holding each other,” said Johnston. “I saw police at that house with their guns drawn. They gave him a warning, ‘Come out, you are surrounded.’”

Johnston tells CTV News officers exited the home seemingly suffering from some type of ailment.

“They were coughing and spitting, like they couldn’t breathe,” said Johnston.

According to police, a suspect was identified and subsequently arrested without incident at about 8:25 a.m. in the 3100-block of Woodlawn Avenue.

People who live in the Devonshire Heights area are concerned about ongoing crime.

“I remember when I was young you didn’t see so much cop activity,” said Joseph Riley, a Woodlawn Avenue resident. “You wouldn’t wake up on a Monday morning and see things like this.”

Statistics Canada’s latest report shows Windsor’s Crime Severity Index shot up 21 per cent in 2018 compared to the year prior, on the back of 10 murder investigations.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge of the Windsor Police Service says officers have been able to bring suspects before the courts.

“Of the 10, a high, high majority of them, almost all of them, have identified the responsible suspect; that’s a reflection on our community. The community is relaying information to us to allow our officers to do their jobs,” said Betteridge.

Police have yet to identify the victim or suspect involved in the Monday stabbing. Betteridge adds, while one man has been taken into custody in relation to the incident on Josephine Avenue, no charges have been formally laid as of yet.

The Major Crimes Branch of the Windsor Police Service continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-971-6700 x4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.