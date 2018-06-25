

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a 63-year-old Windsor man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Lakeshore.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Essex County Road 22 and West Puce Road in on June 20 around 9 p.m.

Police say a motor vehicle that witnesses reported driving erratically eastbound on County Road 22 had lost control and struck another vehicle stopped at the stop sign at the intersection.

Richard Sampson is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on July 5 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His vehicle was seized and his driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

Police say the occupants in the other involved vehicle were treated for minor injuries.