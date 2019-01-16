Windsor man arrested after police seize guns and drugs
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 3:45PM EST
A 22-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after a firearm and drug possession investigation.
On Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m., patrol officers were in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue when they observed a vehicle travelling without a light on the rear licence plate.
It is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act to drive a motor vehicle without a proper lamp to illuminate the rear number plate.
Further information received was that the vehicle was associated to a known suspended driver.
Officers conducted a vehicle stop and determined the lone occupant was a man from Windsor.
During the vehicle stop, officers observed a clear bag within the vehicle containing a large quantity of suspected cannabis.
The driver was placed under arrest without incident for possession of more than 30 grams of dry cannabis.
Officers started a search of the involved vehicle and seized a number of items including:
-Three firearms
-Approximately 300 grams of suspected cannabis
-Approximately 50 grams of suspected cocaine
-Approximately 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
The case remains under active investigation by the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS).
The 22-year-old man is in custody. It is anticipated that he will face a number of firearm and drug-related charges.
Further information is expected in the coming days as the investigation progresses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.