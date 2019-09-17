

Windsor police say the downtown Problem-Oriented Policing unit helped nab a suspect after the theft of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Elm Avenue on Monday, Sept. 2.

Through investigation, officers found the motorcycle in the 900 block of Giles Boulevard West the following day.

The motorcycle was located with damage and some modifications. Police say this is commonly seen in thefts of motorcycles as suspects attempt to change the appearance of it once it has been stolen.

Officers continued to investigate and were able to identify a suspect in the theft.

On Monday around 4 p.m., officers from the POP unit were patrolling the downtown core and saw the known suspect on Wyandotte Street West. Officers arrested the man without incident.

Justin Zanutto, 45, from Windsor, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.