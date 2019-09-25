

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder related to a stabbing east of downtown.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Marentette Avenue at Brant Street on Sunday around 10 a.m.

Police say two men were fighting and one of them was stabbed. The suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot, running northbound.

Police say the injured victim also left the scene before police got there. He was transported by cab to hospital for treatment.

Officers met with the victim at the hospital and confirmed he was suffering from life-threatening injuries consistent with being stabbed.

Police say through investigation, they received information that the wanted suspect may have fled to London.

On Tuesday, members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad attended a residence in London, where they located and arrested the man without incident.

The suspect was later transported to Windsor to appear before the courts.

Zephaniah Moses, 25, from Windsor, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.